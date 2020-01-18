Services
Faith Funeral Home
165 Brooklyn St
Morrisville, VT 05661
(802) 888-2865
Mary Agnes Bourne Page

Mary Agnes Bourne Page

Morrisville - Mary B. Page, 96, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Mansfield House at the Manor in Morrisville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 301 Brooklyn St., Morrisville at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held Friday, January 24th from 5 to 7 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Interment will be in the spring at Pleasant View Cemetery, Morrisville. Online condolences may be made and a full obituary viewed by visiting faithfh.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
