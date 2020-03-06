|
Mary Ann Capelli
Colchester - Mary Ann (Monaco) Capelli—beloved mother, wife, grandmother, sister, and aunt—passed away peacefully at age 83 due to complications of Alzheimer's on February 26th, 2020 in Colchester, Vermont.
Mary was born on July 2, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to Maddalena (Sperandeo) and Joseph Corrado Monaco. Her siblings included Salvatore (wife Genevieve) Monaco, Tina (husband Joe) Mattera, Nancy (husband Francis) Russo, and Sara (husband Vince) Benevento. Her mother passed away when Mary was about eight years old. Her father later remarried, bringing her step-mother Mary and step-sister Margaret (husband William) Monteforte into the family.
After marrying John Capelli on June 4, 1955, she moved to Staten Island, New York. There, she was a devoted wife to John and mother to their son Paul (wife Eileen) Capelli. She worked as a seamstress, a telephone clerk, a Dun & Bradstreet Corporation Accounts Receivable Clerk, and as a Moody's Investors Service Receptionist on Wall Street.
Over twenty years ago, Mary moved to Vermont. She worked in the bakery department of Price Chopper before retiring nine years ago. She was a 19-year resident at The Pines in South Burlington before moving to The Sterling House in Richmond. Due to declining health, she spent her last year as a resident of the Green Mountain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Colchester.
Although she grew up in Brooklyn—unlike the rest of her family—she was not a Dodgers baseball fan. Because she liked Joe DiMaggio, the Yankees were her favorite team. She enjoyed sewing and dancing and especially loved music and spending time with family.
Mary is survived by her beloved granddaughter Francine Capelli and daughter-in-law Eileen Capelli of Staten Island, New York. Her step-sister Margie (husband William) and brother-in-law Vincent Benevento (wife Elaine Boland) also survive her.
Living nieces include Madeline Monaco, Lana (husband George) Knight, and Teresa (wife Caryn) Benevento-Munroe. Living nephews include Nick (wife Pat) Mattera, Frank (wife Linda) Russo, James (wife Donna) Monaco, Michael (wife Kristine) Benevento, Joseph (wife Petra) Benevento, Ralph Monteforte, and George Monteforte. She is also survived by many grandnieces and grandnephews.
She was predeceased by her parents and the rest of her siblings—as well as her husband John and their son Paul. Nephews Peter Russo, Richard (wife Debbie) Russo, and Joseph (wife Linda) Monaco also preceded her in death.
Special thanks to her niece Kristine Benevento who went well above and beyond with her love and care for Mary.
Mary's funeral service and burial will take place in Essex Junction, Vermont on a yet-to-be-determined date in June or July.
