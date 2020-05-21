|
Mary Ann Cipriano
So. Hero - Mary Ann Cipriano, 90, died peacefully on May 20, 2020 at home in South Hero, with her daughter and son-in-law by her side.
Mary Ann was born on March 24, 1930 in Struthers, Ohio, the daughter of Charles and Mary (Tokar) Everly.
On April 7, 1951, she married Christy Cipriano at St. Nicholas Catholic Church in Struthers, Ohio.
After raising her six children, she worked in the family business, Valley Industrial Trucks, until she was 75. She moved to VT in 2013, to live with her daughter Patty and husband Billy.
Mary Ann was very social and was known to speak her mind. She loved to read, get her hair and nails done, go out to eat, walk with neighbors and to gamble. She loved her friends in Vermont and Ohio and enjoyed "Boys Night Out" with Billy and his friends.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia A. Prelock and her husband William "Billy" Congleton, with whom she made her home, her son John Cipriano of Burlington, her daughter-in-law Valerie Casey of Houston, TX, her grandchildren George Prelock of Scottsdale, AZ, Jennifer Cipriano Stockham and her husband Philip of Austin, TX, Christopher Cipriano and his wife Xiomara of Spring, TX and Taylor Congleton and his fiancé Samantha Barrette of Colchester, her great grandchildren Antonio, J.J., Mia, C.J., Ethan and Sailor and by several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Chris in 2004, and her daughter Diane Cipriano, and her sons Chris, David and James Cipriano.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 10 am at St. Francis Xavier Cemetery in Winooski.
Condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com
To make a contribution in Mary Ann Cipriano's memory, gifts may be made to the Cipriano Scholarship Fund in support of first generation students at the University of Vermont via the UVM Foundation at http://go.uvm.edu/cipriano or by mail to UVM Foundation, 411 Main Street, Burlington, VT 05401.
Please note Cipriano Scholarship on the check's memo line.
Mary Ann was intellectually gifted but did not have the privilege of attending college. She and her husband made sure their children had that opportunity as first generation students.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 21 to May 22, 2020