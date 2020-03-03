|
Mary B. Gersbach
South Burlington - Mary Gersbach died Monday, March 2, 2020. She was born February 1, 1937 in Waterville, Maine, second daughter of Ernest F. and Doris (Elliott) Baldic.
Mary graduated from Waterville High School in 1955. In 1987 she graduated from Trinity College (Burlington).
She and John (Jack) Gersbach were married in 1956. They resided in Pleasant Valley, New York until 1971 when they moved to Vermont.
Having witnessed, as a teenager, the drawn out and painful dying process of her father, Mary felt that there should be a better way. With the advent of the hospice program she became a volunteer and continued in that capacity for twenty years.
Mary is survived by her husband, Jack; their son, Jeffry, his wife, Susan and their son, Ryan. She is also survived by several very special cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and by her sister, Joyce.
In keeping with Mary's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020