Mary (Viau) BarberBurlington/Richford - Mary Theresa Barber, 87, formerly of Burlington & more recently of Richford, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford. A Visitation will be held Thursday; June 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at the Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans with Father Henry Furman, officiating. The Vermont protocol for social distancing will be observed. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask & follow funeral home instructions.