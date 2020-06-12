Mary (Viau) Barber
Mary (Viau) Barber

Burlington/Richford - Mary Theresa Barber, 87, formerly of Burlington & more recently of Richford, died Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford. A Visitation will be held Thursday; June 18, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM followed by a funeral service at the Heald Funeral Home, St. Albans with Father Henry Furman, officiating. The Vermont protocol for social distancing will be observed. Attendees are asked to wear a face mask & follow funeral home instructions. To view the entire obituary & send the family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her online guestbook at www.healdfuneralhome.com






Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heald Funeral Home
JUN
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Heald Funeral Home
