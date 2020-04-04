|
|
Mary Bordman Scudder
Mary Bordman Scudder, daughter of John Bordman and Helen Irvin, born on July 30, 1928 in Boston, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully at home with loving family at her bedside, ending her courageous battle with cancer on April 2, 2020.
Mary was a graduate of Concord Academy and Bryn Mawr College where she received a BA degree in Art History. She married Townsend Scudder Jr. from New Haven, Connecticut in 1950. Mary and her husband, Towney settled in Neshanic, New Jersey with their 4 children and lived there for 59 years before retiring to Middlebury, Vermont in 2013. Their marriage was one of true ever-lasting love. They worked side by side for over 50 years in their own nursery business, Ambleside Gardens, which is still in the family, run by their son, David. Along with their love of gardening, they loved to ski and travelled extensively in Europe and Asia. During their retirement years in their cottage in Middlebury, Vermont, Mary served on many committees and will be remembered by many as one of the shining bright lights and for her never- ending smile.
Mary is predeceased by her husband, Towney. She is survived by her brother, John Bordman and his wife in Concord, Massachusetts, and his children: John Scudder of Neshanic, New Jersey, David Scudder and his wife, Robin of East Millstone, New Jersey, Holly Scudder-Chase and her husband, Keith of Richmond, Vermont and Hal Scudder and his wife, Carol of Park City, Utah. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren and her loving cat.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Taking Care of You 4171 South Street, New Haven, Vermont, 05472
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020