Mary Celestine "Kate" O'Brien
South Burlington - Mary Celestine "Kate" O'Brien (Quinn), age 90, died peacefully Sunday morning June 2, 2019, in South Burlington surrounded by loving members of her family at Gazebo Senior Living. Born in West Granville, New York, educated at St. Joseph's in Rutland and Fanny Allen Hospital in Winooski, Mary brought compassionate attention to her work as a nurse that continued after she left the profession to raise her six children. A person of great faith, she loved family, art, reading, birdwatching, politics, betting on the horse races, and exercising her capacity to provide comfort and friendship to the people around her when they needed it most. She enjoyed, at various times, reading for Vermont Services for the Blind, serving at the polls in both the Shelburne and South Burlington communities, providing insights as a guide at the Shelburne Museum, and volunteering for Meals on Wheels as well as other community services. Mary was preceded in death by her mother and father, William and Florence "Birdie" Quinn. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Robert W. O'Brien; her sisters, Caroline LaCoss (James ), Ann Dombrowski (Lawrence), and Ellen Halligan (William); her six children: David, Anne (Keith), Mary (Richard), John (Erika), Michael (Teri) and Robbie; and her grandchildren: Rebecca, Josiah, and Luke Bergeron, Daniel and Nina McMahon, Lucien and Elias O'Brien, Justin(Sara) and Caitlyn Landry. The family would like to thank the staff at Gazebo Senior Living for the excellent care Mary received over the years and a special thanks to the VNA Hospice team.
There will be no visiting hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 2:00 pm at St. Michael the Archangel Chapel on the Campus of St. Michael College in Winooski. Burial will follow at Shelburne Village Cemetery in Shelburne. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd in Burlington. Please place online condolences at www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 4, 2019