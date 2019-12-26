|
Mary Crotty Sweeney
Burlington - Mary Crotty Sweeney, 91, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a brief illness.
Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 between 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT. A memorial Mass will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1251 North Ave., Burlington, VT.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date on corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019