Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
9 Pleasant St
Essex Junction, VT 05452
(802) 878-5802
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sweeney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Crotty Sweeney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Crotty Sweeney Obituary
Mary Crotty Sweeney

Burlington - Mary Crotty Sweeney, 91, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 after a brief illness.

Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 29, 2019 between 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm at Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT. A memorial Mass will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mark's Catholic Church, 1251 North Ave., Burlington, VT.

A complete obituary will appear at a later date on corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant St., Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -