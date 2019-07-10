|
|
Mary E. McGrath
Burlington - Mary was born in Northborough, Mass. on November 20, 1928. Her parents were William E. and Annie McGrath. When Mary was three the family returned to their father's birthplace, Burlington, Vermont. The family took over the store, McGrath's Market, from Frank McGrath. The store was at 526 South Union Street on the first floor and the family lived in the two stories above the store.
Mary graduated from Cathedral High School in 1946, and from UVM in 1950 with a degree in education. Later Mary attended Indiana University where she earned a Master's Degree. Mary happily worked in the Burlington Schools AV Center with her close friends and colleagues Bernie Smyle and Neil Slocum. After many years at the AV Center Mary returned to the classroom at Champlain School.
Mary and her older sister Marjorie were very close buddies and played golf together at the Burlington Country Club almost every day in the summer for decades. Mary was a very good golfer and won the Preston Tournament in 1955. The two sisters had a wonderful group of friends and they lit up the course and the lunchroom at the BCC until Mary was in her 70's.
At home Mary did the New York Times crossword every day. Her real forte was as a collector of postcards. She put together a slide show of over a hundred postcards, some of them extremely rare, of early Burlington. She gave talks of her slide show at many schools and meeting places, and it was very well received.
Mary was also a skilled photographer and used her camera to help her sister, Kathleen, pick out subjects and sites for her paintings. Mary also had a nice collection of 2 antique Edison record players and many very old cylinders from the same era.
Mary was an avid reader of both fiction and nonfiction. She lived with her three sisters, Eileen, Marge, and Kathleen at their lovely home near the store on South Union Street. Every afternoon the coffee pot would be brewing and brothers and nieces and nephews and neighbors would come in and Mary would be a lively leader in the friendly and happy discussions.
Mary was a big part of the fond memories of a large family of nine brothers and sisters who made joyful and contributed to the life of Burlington for the last half of the 20th century. In her last years, Mary benefited from the loving care of Kathleen and Timothy.
She is survived by a sister Kathleen McGrath, nephews William, Michael, Robert, John, Gary, Timothy, & Terrance McGrath. Also nephews Jack & Thomas Krouskroup, & William Moulton. And niece Sally McGrath. Mary is also survived by great nephews Sean, Brendan, and William O McGrath, & great nieces Keelin Simpson and Bridget Santos.
Mary was predeceased by brothers William, John, Leonard, and Edward McGrath and sisters Eileen & Marjorie McGrath &
Winifred Krouskroup, and nephews James Krouskroup and Edward McGrath.
There will be no calling hours. A Graveside Service will take place Friday July 12, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Resurrection Park Cemetery, Hinesburg Rd. in South Burlington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne Rd. in Burlington Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 10, 2019