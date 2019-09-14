|
Mary Elizabeth Ewins
West Berkshire - Mary Elizabeth Ewins died on September 11, 2019 at the Franklin County Rehab Center in St. Albans.
A graveside service will be held at the West Berkshire Cemetery in West Berkshire, Vermont at 11 o'clock in the morning on Monday, September 23, 2019. A reception will follow at The Phoenix House.
A full obituary can be viewed, and condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 14, 2019