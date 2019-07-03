|
Mary Elizabeth (Wheeler) Sanders
Wilton, NH - Mary Elizabeth (Wheeler) Sanders, 89, passed after a brief illness on June 29, 2018 at Community Hospice House in Merrimack, New Hampshire. Mary was born January 12, 1930 in Calais, Vermont, the daughter of Joel and Hilda (Brazier) Wheeler. Mary attended school in Calais and Montpelier. She married Wilson Sanders on September 1, 1951 in Montpelier. They first lived in Worcester, then Jericho, then in West Bolton for 50 years, until Wilson passed in 2010. Mary then moved to Wilton, New Hampshire to live with her daughter.
Before she married, Mary worked as a telephone operator. Later, she had a small antiques business, setting up for many years at the Waterbury flea market. When in Vermont, she worked side by side with her husband cutting firewood for the long winters. She kept a large garden for many years, canning the results of her labor. In New Hampshire, she kept busy outside as well, doing all sorts of yard work, even splitting wood when she was 80! Mary was an avid reader, especially of history and biography. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing Scrabble, watching Jeopardy, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She loved writing long letters to friends and family. She had an excellent memory and could talk forever about the old days. After moving to New Hampshire, she enjoyed visiting local historical sites and museums and also traveling around the country with her daughter.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, her sister Margaret Young, her brother Merton Wheeler, and by her husband Wilson. She is survived by her son David Pease and his wife Lisa of Hilton Head, SC, her son Edward Sanders and his wife Cynthia of Lancaster, NH, her daughter Barbara Andrade of Wilton, NH, seven granddaughters, and ten great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 12:00 on July 6, 2019 at Worcester Mountain Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary's memory to either; Lund, P.O. Box 4009, Burlington, VT 05406-4009 (lundvt.org) or Home Health & Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054 (hhhc.org). To send an online message of condolence, please go to guareandsons.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 3, 2019