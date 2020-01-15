|
Essex Junction - Mary F. Carlson, 84, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 20 Jericho Road, Essex Junction, VT. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements are in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Junction.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020