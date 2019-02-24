|
Mary J. Lewis
Hinesburg - Mary June Lewis, 65, of Hinesburg died surrounded by her family at home on Thursday, February 21st after a long battle with cancer. A beloved wife, mother and grandma, Mary was a bright light to her family. She was born June 4, 1953 in Sendai, Japan. Mary ran "Mary's Daycare" in Hinesburg for 37 years. Even during 5 years of cancer treatment she never missed a day being with them and looked forward every morning to their smiling faces.
Mary came to Vermont from Sendai Japan when she was an infant. She spent most of her childhood in Colchester and Essex, Vermont.
Mary met the love of her life, Rick, in 1969 at Champlain Valley Union High School. They started dating after he came with a friend to her 16th birthday party. They married in 1974 and have been inseparable since. Mary and Rick had two children of their own and "adopted" many of their kids friends.
Mary enjoy traveling and spending time at camp, shopping, yard sales and spending time with her family. She was an avid gardener and big Red Sox, Patriot's and LA Laker fan. Mary loved life. She enjoyed car rides to New Hampshire, her yearly family vacations to Hampton Beach, snowmobiling and yearly outings with her girlfriends. Cancer was not going to slow her down. She wasn't going without a fight. And fight she did. Even her doctors couldn't believe what a strong-willed woman she was. Her family will always be in aw of her perseverance and determination. She completed her entire bucket list, which included a Red Sox game and a yearly girls trip; the last one being Las Vegas. Mary made every holiday special but especially Christmas, where she planned for months to make the best day for her family. She loved making the people she loved happy. Mary took advantage of moment of life, doing more in one day than many do in a week.
She is survived by her loving husband, Rick, of Hinesburg, her daughter Kerri Wolynec, and husband, Josh, of Essex and Ryan Lewis and fiancée Shannon Estep of South Burlington, four grandchildren, Ben and Sophia Wolynec and Ziya and Mycah Estep-Lewis and her father, Bernard Lavalette of Hinesburg.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and doctors at UVM Medical Center for their care and support over the last five years. A special thanks to Janet Ely, who Mary adored, and Dr. Steven Ades, Dr. James Ulager and the Hospice team who were a godsend over the last month. Thank you to her daycare families who loved and adored her for 37 years. All of her friends and family for all their love and support. And we want to especially thank you, Mary, for everything she was and everything she did. One of Mary's longtime daycare families had a plaque made for her with a poem that Rick felt fit Mary perfectly, as a mother, grandmother and daycare provider. By Genie Graveline " For all your patience.. Day to day. For every tear you wipe away. For little hands you gently hold. And all the stories you have told. For your consoling tender heart. And all the wisdom you in part. For silly songs and quiet times. For peaceful naps and nursery rhymes. For teaching children how to share. For being kind and being fair. In every shoe you have tied. For thoughtful words that instill pride. For all the sweet things that you do. To help children all year through. For being there in place of me... We're grateful and we'll always be!
In lieu of funeral services, A Celebration of Life will take place this spring. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to cancer research of your choice. Hug a loved one and take a moment to express what they mean to you!
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019