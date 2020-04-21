|
Mary Jane (McKenzie) Putzier
Essex Junction - Mary Jane (McKenzie) Putzier of Essex Junction, VT, passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020, at the Respite House in Colchester, VT after a hard-fought battle with Cancer. Her four beloved boys were at her side when she went to join her loved ones in heaven. To view full obituary and leave on-line condolences, please visit corbinandpalmer.com. Arrangements in care of Corbin and Palmer Funeral Home, 9 Pleasant Street, Essex Jct., VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020