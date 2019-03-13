|
Mary Jane Spooner
- - December 24,1928 - March 3, 2019 Mary Jane Spooner passed away at her home on March 3, 2019. She lived with progressive Alzheimer's disease for several years but was able to be in her home with the help of her family and caregivers from local home health and hospice agencies.
Mary Jane was born in Newton, MA and grew up in southern VT with her brother Fred and sisters Nancy and Georgia (Jo). She married Roy A. Spooner in 1949 and moved to TX where he served in the Army. They moved back to VT where they owned and operated a dairy farm and raised their family. Mary Jane also worked at The Old Brick Store in Charlotte, Livestock Commission Sales in Vergennes, Dakin Farm in North Ferrisburg, and Mary Fletcher Hospital and Given Health Care Center in Burlington. She retired after working several years at the Charlotte Family Health Center.
Mary Jane enjoyed cross country skiing and collecting antiques while travelling throughout VT with Roy. She also enjoyed knitting, gardening and the variety of birds that visited her flowers and feeders.
Mary Jane was predeceased by her husband Roy in 1998 and her son Michael in 2006 as well as her brother Fred and her sisters Nancy and Jo. She is survived by her daughters Sally Spooner and Nancy Bradford and her children Joel and Eliza-Brooke and her son Peter Spooner and his wife Jean Larson and their children Daniel and Emma, her grandson Ryan Spooner, son of Michael, brother-in-law H. Weston Spooner and several nieces and nephews. Mary Jane is also survived by four great grandchildren sisters Kate and Agnes Bradford and brothers Ari and Jackson Schindler whom she loved dearly.
Our family would like to thank all who assisted in our mother's care over the years.
A burial service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Grand View Cemetary, Addison, VT.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019