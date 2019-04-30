|
Mary Jean Supernault-Wagner
Burlinton - Mary Jean Supernault-Wagner, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with her family by her side, after a 20 year battle with many ailments, at Burlington Health & Rehab.
She was born on Dec. 24, 1940 in Morrisville to Lawrence & Bertha (Sulham) West. She grew up in Shelburne and worked at several restaurants including: Woolworth's, Bill's Diner and The Liberty Restaurant. She was last employed at Porteous Dept. Store and Bali's. Mary Jean enjoyed camping, fishing, bingo, church and spending time with her family. She was a member of the Milton Senior Citizens Center.
She leaves her husband of over 40 years, James Michael Wagner of Burlington; her daughters: Pam Supernault and partner, Pete Palmer of Fletcher and Julia and husband, Gary Duffy of Essex; 3 grandchildren and spouses: Jusinta and Rob Katon, Tyler and Nikki Palmer and Kyle Duffy; 3 great grandchildren: Bill Katon, Alexus and Jaxon Palmer; 7 brothers, 5 sisters and spouses: Louis and Maggie West, Richard West, Armand and Deb West, William West, Bernard West, David and Karen West, Danny West, Virginia Boucher, Jeanette and Earl Bruner, Elaine Silvirea, Marlene Boucher and Loretta and Thomas Jackson; sister-in-law, Debra West, many nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends: the Provost and Valliquette families. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by 2 brothers: Norman and Steven West.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 2 in St. Joseph Cathedral at 10am with interment following in Lakeview Cemetery. Visiting hours are on Wednesday from 1-3 and 6-8 pm in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home, 97 Elmwood Ave.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 30, 2019