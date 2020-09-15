1/1
Mary L. Jordan
Mary L. Jordan

Williston - Mary Loretta Jordan, 97, of Williston, VT, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family. Services for Mary will be private and at the convenience of her family. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Partners in Adventure, Joe Shook Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 867, Shelburne, VT 05482. To view a complete obituary and leave on-line condolences please visit giffordfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in care of Gifford Funeral Home, 22 Depot Street, Richmond, VT.




Published in The Burlington Free Press from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
