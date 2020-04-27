|
|
Mary LaFlam Heyman
Bradenton, FL - Mary LaFlam Heyman, age 96, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mary was born on October 30, 1923, to Frank and Helen LaFlam in Burlington, Vermont.
Mary was a student at Mt. St. Mary's High School, and attended Castleton Teachers College, in Vermont where she met her future husband Edward Heyman. They were married in 1947. She worked locally as a dedicated educator to many, even after starting a family of her own. In addition to being an amazing mother to seven children, she also cared for many babies from the Lund home.
Even though the house was often chaotic with so many kids and pets under foot, she never lost her patience. Mary was a great baker and enjoyed knitting in her free time. When relocating to Bradenton, Florida, Mary made many new friends, as a member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church and participating in the local Mall Walkers Club. Mary was so kind, humble and patient, always making time for her friends and family; she always made sure everyone felt welcomed. Her love and generosity will be missed by many, and her optimistic outlook on life will be cherished.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Helen LaFlam, sisters Onaldean Fisher and Yvonne Johnson, her husband Edward F, son Marc A St Germain and her grandson Edward H. She is survived by her children, Michael D Heyman (Mary), Paul J Heyman (Melody), John F. Heyman, Kathleen M. Leuthauser, Julie A. Turpin, and Todd B. Heyman (Sandy). Mary is also survived by seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be in memory to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th Street W. Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020