Services
Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
1221 53rd Ave East
Bradenton, FL 34203
(941) 755-2688
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Heyman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary LaFlam Heyman


1923 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary LaFlam Heyman Obituary
Mary LaFlam Heyman

Bradenton, FL - Mary LaFlam Heyman, age 96, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Mary was born on October 30, 1923, to Frank and Helen LaFlam in Burlington, Vermont.

Mary was a student at Mt. St. Mary's High School, and attended Castleton Teachers College, in Vermont where she met her future husband Edward Heyman. They were married in 1947. She worked locally as a dedicated educator to many, even after starting a family of her own. In addition to being an amazing mother to seven children, she also cared for many babies from the Lund home.

Even though the house was often chaotic with so many kids and pets under foot, she never lost her patience. Mary was a great baker and enjoyed knitting in her free time. When relocating to Bradenton, Florida, Mary made many new friends, as a member of Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Church and participating in the local Mall Walkers Club. Mary was so kind, humble and patient, always making time for her friends and family; she always made sure everyone felt welcomed. Her love and generosity will be missed by many, and her optimistic outlook on life will be cherished.

Mary was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Helen LaFlam, sisters Onaldean Fisher and Yvonne Johnson, her husband Edward F, son Marc A St Germain and her grandson Edward H. She is survived by her children, Michael D Heyman (Mary), Paul J Heyman (Melody), John F. Heyman, Kathleen M. Leuthauser, Julie A. Turpin, and Todd B. Heyman (Sandy). Mary is also survived by seven grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, and several nieces and nephews, whom she loved very much.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be in memory to Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th Street W. Bradenton, FL 34205.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home at Manasota Memorial Park
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -