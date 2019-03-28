|
Mary Lesage Kobera
- - On Tuesday, March 26th, Mary Lesage Kobera passed away at the age of 72. Mary was the daughter of Oscar and Margaret (Robare) Fitz. She grew up in Essex Junction, VT graduating from Essex High School in 1964 and Champlain College in 1966.
In 1967 Mary married Albert F Lesage. After a short stint as an Army wife, Mary and Al settled in Colchester, VT where they raised three daughters. Mary and Al shared a love of Lake Champlain and spent many weekends sailing. Together with friends, Mary and Al rented a sailboat and toured the British Virgin Islands by sea on two occasions.
Mary was a stay-at-home mom until 1985 when she was asked to volunteer her secretary skills at Holy Cross Parish to create the weekly bulletin. Those volunteer hours morphed into a 22-year career as the Parish secretary.
Mary was widowed in 1993. She found love again and in 1998, married John Kobera, Jr. Mary and John enjoyed traveling. Most notable, among their many trips, were Hawaii and a cruise to Alaska.
In 2005, Mary was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer. She proved to be a medical miracle and kicked the disease. Mary enjoyed 10 cancer-free years until the disease retuned in 2016. Mary fought hard and maintained her independent lifestyle. She enjoyed trips to Maine, gatherings with close friends and family, and countless volunteer hours at Holy Cross Parish.
Mary's health failed quickly over the past weekend and she passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving daughters and sons-in-law.
Mary is survived by daughters Elizabeth, her husband Edward; Susan, her husband Steven, and children Gabrielle and Amanda; Katherine, her husband Charles, and daughter Samantha. She is also survived by her step-son John, his wife Heidi and sons Stephen and Christopher; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Mary was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, Thomas; husband Albert; and in 2018, husband, John.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 1, 2019, at 11:00 am in Holy Cross Church, Colchester. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visiting hours will be Sunday, March 31, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd. Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary's memory to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (www.pancan.org). To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 28, 2019