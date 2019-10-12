|
Mary Lou Ashton (Dennis, Masi)
It is with heavy hearts that we tell you that Mary Lou Ashton (Dennis, Masi), 87, died on October 10, 2019, with her family beside her. She has gone to be with her Lord and Savior. She lived a long and wonderful life and was looking forward to the next part of her journey.
Mary Lou was born July 30, 1932, daughter of Marion (Moulton) and Julian Ashton. She graduated from Burlington High School in 1950, and Burlington Business College (now Champlain College) in 1952. She was employed by the Howard National Bank, then later The Mary Fletcher Hospital (then MCHV/FAHC,/UVM Medical Center) for 36 years.
In retirement she enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren, being very involved in her church (St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Colchester, Vermont), playing golf, and traveling. She will be remembered for her wonderful ability to listen and for her beautiful heart; also for her love of sports and for continuing to hold a record at Burlington High School in Girls' Basketball for the player with the most points scored in a single game.
Mary Lou leaves her only sibling, Susan Ashton Chalmers and her husband, Stewart, and their three children, Wendy, Stewart, and Doug. She is survived by her children Dawn Dennis; Dean and Helia Dennis; Darin and Rachel Dennis; Dara and Stewart Jarvis; and Aaron Masi and Connie Coleman. She also leaves her beloved grandchildren Becky and Kevin Stanley; Victoria (Tori) Chaffee; Geise Goncalves and Welington DaSilva; Danielle, Ellie and Mary Dennis; Gage and Ashton Shanteau; and Isara and Noah Masi. She also leaves six great-grandchildren, two great-great children, and many cousins and wonderful friends.
Our family would like to thank the McClure Miller Respite House for their incredible support and care. To her beloved friends, we could not have given Mom the amazing care and love she received at Hospice without your support: thank you!
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1063 Prim Rd (across from VNA) on Sunday, October 20th at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, Mary Lou asked that donations be made to her church: St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 78, Colchester, VT 05446.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019