Mary Lou Noone
Burlington - Mary Lou Noone, 86, a lifetime resident of Glens Falls, NY, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 in South Burlington VT, surrounded by family. Mary Lou was born in Glens Falls, the middle of 3 daughters, to Arthur and Georgiana (Washburn) Light. She attended St. Mary's Elementary school and was a 1950 graduate of Glens Falls High School. In 1954, she graduated from SUNY Plattsburgh State Teachers College.
Mary Lou married John (Jack) Noone at St. Mary's Church of Glens Falls in 1956. Life partners, they were happily married for 55 years until Jack's death in 2012. Together they raised four children: Peter (Cathy, San Francisco, CA), James (Kevin Adams, Richfield Springs, NY), Maribeth (Chip Thackara, Colchester, VT), and David (Beth Mulvey, Anniston, AL). In addition to her four children, Mary Lou had seven grandchildren: Matthew Noone, Emily Thackara, Andrew Noone, Foster Noone, Mason Thackara, John Noone and Caroline Thackara (deceased).
In 1958, Mary Lou began teaching First Grade in the Glens Falls Public Schools at Broad Street Elementary School. After some time away from teaching to begin raising her family, Mary Lou returned to teaching as a vital part of The Glens Falls Educational Services Center located on Glen Street. There, and later at Big Cross Elementary School she taught reading to elementary school children from across the district for 25 years. She retired in 1991.
Mary Lou was an avid reader and spent many long summer hours relaxing on the beach at Lake George and in Maine with her favorite books. She loved the water and swam regularly throughout her life. But by far her greatest passion was the Theater, which she passed on to her son James. Mary Lou was a longtime member of the Glens Falls Operetta Club, now the Glens Falls Community Theater. Her involvement with the group began as an usher in 1948. Over the next 61 years, Mary Lou was active with the organization as a performer, director, stage manager, and member of many backstage committees. Mary Lou served on its Board of Directors 22 times and as its President 4 times. In 2009, she was awarded the Theater Association of New York State Sherman C, Ward Jr Distinguished Volunteer Award. Some of her most memorable roles with the Club include Mammy Yokum in Lil' Abner, Fanny Cavendish in The Royal Family and as the fiddler in Fiddler on the Roof.
Mary Lou also served on the Glens Falls Recreation Commission for many years, on the Board of Directors of the Glens Falls Home for Aged Women, and as a member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood serving as a model for community involvement to her children and grandchildren. She moved to Burlington Vt. in 2016 where she was cared for by her daughter, Maribeth Thackara.
Visitation will be held at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY on Friday, June 28 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A memorial mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls on Saturday, June 29 at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, it is requested that memorial gifts be made to, The John A. and Mary Lou Noone Scholarship through the Glens Falls City Schools, 15 Quade Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801. This scholarship is presented annually to a graduate of GFHS pursuing a career in education.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019