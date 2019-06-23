Services
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
209 Falls Road
Shelburne, VT 05482
(802) 895-3370
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Corbin & Palmer Funeral Home
209 Falls Road
Shelburne, VT 05482
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
The First United Methodist Church
,2227 Old Hollow Road
North Ferrisburg,, VT
Mary Lou Payne Obituary
Mary Lou Payne

Charlotte - Mary Lou Payne 80,passed away on Saturday June 22,2019.

Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday June 25th from 6-8 pm at the Corbin & Palmer Funeral Chapel,209 Falls Road ,Shelburne VT .A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday June 26 @ 11:00 AM at The First United Methodist Church ,2227 Old Hollow Road,North Ferrisburg,VT.

A complete obituary will appear at a later date on the Funeral Home Website CorbinandPalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019
