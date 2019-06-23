|
Mary Lou Payne
Charlotte - Mary Lou Payne 80,passed away on Saturday June 22,2019.
Visiting Hours will be held on Tuesday June 25th from 6-8 pm at the Corbin & Palmer Funeral Chapel,209 Falls Road ,Shelburne VT .A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday June 26 @ 11:00 AM at The First United Methodist Church ,2227 Old Hollow Road,North Ferrisburg,VT.
A complete obituary will appear at a later date on the Funeral Home Website CorbinandPalmer.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 23, 2019