Mary (Collinsworth) Preston
Burlington - Mary C. Preston, 66, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019 at UVM Medical Center.
She was born on May 26, 1952 at the Oak Aknol Naval Hospital in Oakland, CA. She leaves her sons: Bill and wife, Susan Preston and Don Preston, Jr and extended family here and in CA.
Services will be held Thursday, Mar. 14 at 11am in Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Chapel, 97 Elmwood Ave. with Rev. Donald Jackson officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to be used at the family's discretion.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Mar. 13, 2019