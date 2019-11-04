|
Mary S. Bassett
So. Burlington - Mary S. Bassett, age 92, went to be with her God on October 26, 2019. She leaves a life marked by integrity, thoughtfulness, service to others, and love of family. She took great pleasure in meeting new people and treated everyone with dignity and respect.
Mary was born in Lowell, Mass. on January 18, l927 to William J. and M. Hazel Corby. She was a graduate of Lowell High School and Lowell State Teachers College, class of 1949, and was a student of graduate studies at Lesley College and the University of Vermont.
Mary was married in July 1950 to Cyrus William Bassett, also of Lowell. They shared 68 years of marriage before his death on September 7, 2018. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and took great joy in the many travels and adventures offered through her husband's military career in the US Army. She served as President of the Officers Wives Clubs, in Neu Ulm and Hanau, Germany, and Ft. Carson, Colorado. She also served as Vice President of the Military Council of Catholic Women in Europe.
Upon her husband's retirement from the military, they moved to Vermont and taught at the Colchester Middle School from 1978-1989 where she served as NEA building representative and was twice chosen Teacher of the Year. After her retirement from teaching, she served as Member at Large for the Vermont School Boards Association, Chair of the Underhill Central School Board, member of the Jericho School Board, Chair of the Debra Rawson Memorial Library board, Chair of the Parish Council and Liturgy Committee at St. Thomas Church and as a Justice of the Peace in both Underhill and Jericho.
She is survived by her four children; David C. (wife Lynda) of Norwood, MA., Kathleen Bassett Cramer of Jericho, VT., Douglas C. (wife Stephanie) of Chicago, IL. And Michael A. of Colchester, VT., her three grandsons, William R. Cramer of Montclair, VA.,
Colin M. Cramer of New York City, NY and Joshua Jasso of San. Antonio, TX, her cousins Paul and Donna Birrow, Peter and Susan Birrow, Annabelle and Richard Fulks, Jane Cunningham, Kate Howe, Richard and Cynthia Howe and Dana Howe DeFillippi, Roger and Doreen Diener, nieces and nephews Martha and Thomas Dufresne, Mary E. Bassett and Art, Ann and Richard Bienvenue, Drs. Robert and Marilyn Ray Bassett, Thomas and Carol Spindel Bassett, Jay and Violet Mathy and Richard and Michael Bassett. She was predeceased by her parents, brother and sister in law Robert and Margaret (Scanlon) Bassett and brother in law Joseph Bassett, and cousins Muriel and Fred Howe, Richard and David Gillis.
A funeral Mass at St. Thomas Church in Underhill Center is scheduled for 11:00 am on Monday, November 11, 2019. Burial will be Tuesday, November 12, at 11:00 am at the Vermont Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Randolph, VT.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Debra Rawson Memorial Library, 8 River Road, Jericho, VT 05465, or St. Thomas Church, 6 Green St. PO Box 3, Underhill Center, VT 05490. Arrangements are in the care of the Ready Funeral & Cremation Service. To send online condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019