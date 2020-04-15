|
Mary S. Burns
South Burlington - Mary S. Burns of South Burlington passed away peacefully at her home on April 13, 2020 at the young age of 95.
She was born on August 27, 1924 in Pittsburgh, PA then raised in Liege, Belgium. She endured the years during WWII where she met her love of her life, Chauncey E. Burns, who was serving in the US Army. They were married in 1945 and Mary soon started her life as an "overseas wife" in Burlington, VT. Mary was a avid gardener/swimmer and she loved teaching her granddaughters, Samantha and Stephanie to swim. She was a seamstress and taught many her skills. She always loved her pets but especially her dogs and rescued many. She was also well known in the community as an owner/manager of Century 21 Burns Real Estate. Over the last few years she was recognized for her knitting contributions at the Charlotte Senior Center where she had made many friends and will be missed.
Mary was predeceased by her husband, Chauncey E. Burns, her sister and brother-in-law, Rene and Flore Zimmermann, her brother and sister-in-law, Louis and Gabby Stassart. She is survived by her son, Charles Burns and his wife Cynthia Burns of Charlotte, VT and their daughters, Samantha and Stephanie Burns, her daughter Gale Burns Dorsey and her husband George Dorsey of Cornwall, VT, her step grandchildren, Travis, Millie, Caleb, Emma Dorsey and their families.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her name to: A Canine Gem - 214 Woodridge Road, Colchester, VT 05446
