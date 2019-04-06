|
|
Mary Simone Frechette
Winooski / Georgia - Visiting hours for Mary Simone Frechette, 96, who passed away peacefully April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence in Winooski, will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 4-7pm with prayers offered by Fr. Feltz at 4pm, in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 10 at 11 am in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.
To view Simone's complete obit. or to leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.minorfh.com
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019