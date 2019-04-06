Services
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
(802) 893-6323
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minor Funeral Home
237 Rte 7 S
Milton, VT 05468
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
Milton, VT
Winooski / Georgia - Visiting hours for Mary Simone Frechette, 96, who passed away peacefully April 5, 2019 at Our Lady of Providence in Winooski, will be held on Tuesday April 9, 2019 from 4-7pm with prayers offered by Fr. Feltz at 4pm, in the Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday April 10 at 11 am in St. Ann Catholic Church in Milton.

Published in The Burlington Free Press on Apr. 6, 2019
