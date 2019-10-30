|
Mary Stibitz Pacifici
Shelburne - Mary Stibitz Pacifici, 87, passed away on October 20, 2019 at The Arbors in Shelburne, Vermont. Mary was born on July 12, 1932 in Boonton, New Jersey to the inventor George Stibitz and Dorothea Lamson Stibitz. Mary had one sister, Martha. George, Dorothea, and their two girls moved to Burlington, Vermont after the war. Mary graduated from Burlington High School in 1950. She attended Earlham College in Indiana, and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology in 1954. She attended graduate courses at Mount Holyoke College in Botany and Zoology, and transferred to the University of Southern Illinois and attended graduate courses in Ichthyology and Zoology a few years later. She worked as a Research Assistant at the University of Connecticut off and on between 1961 and 1973. She met Leon Pacifici and they got married on August 29, 1979 at Dartmouth College, Hanover, NH. After marriage they lived in Waterford, Connecticut where Mary developed her artwork, gardening, photography, and worked as a home health aide. In 2001, Mary and Leon returned to Vermont to retire, moving into their home in Underhill. Mary enjoyed creating artwork, including graphite and colored pencil, and especially painting with watercolor. She joined the Essex Art League to further her interest in art, and make acquaintances with the members. Mary had exhibitions of her art at galleries and shows in Jericho, Underhill, Williston, Essex, and Jeffersonville. Mary is predeceased by her husband, Leon. Mary is survived by her sister Martha S. Banerjee, brother-in-law Sikhar Banerjee, niece Monica Banerjee, and sister-in-law Roslyn Haney. Mary did not want a funeral or any service on her behalf. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to a .
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019