1/1
Mary T. Shortsleeve
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary T. Shortsleeve

Burlington/Enosburg Falls - Mary T. Shortsleeve, age 86 passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home.

She was born in Burlington on December 7, 1933 to the late Raphael & Eliza (Austin) Moquin.

Mary was the greatest mother of all time. She lived for her family. Mary not only took care of her family, but she took care of most of the neighborhood kids as well. She was compassionate, high spirited, family oriented and showered everyone around her with love. Mary was a wonderful role model and always had a genuine smile on her face. She looked forward to playing bingo with family and friends, trips to the casino to play slot machines, cooking for her entire family, gardening, knitting, going to the camp in Lincoln to have big cook outs and camping with Susan. Her family will miss everything about her but are comforted by the fact that she's reunited with her husband.

She is survived by her children, Raymond Jr. and Kathy Shortsleeve, David Sr. and Doris Shortsleeve, Judy Shortsleeve, Joseph Shortsleeve, Donald and Patty Shortsleeve, Maryrose Bergeron, Susan Dudley, Steven and Kathy Shortsleeve, Julie and Doug Fields, Jennifer and Norman Kellogg, and Sally and Donald Ashline; tons of grand kids, great grand kids and great great grandkids; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Shortsleeve Sr.; her son, Randy Shortsleeve; all of her siblings and two sons-in-law, Robert Dudley Jr., and Richard Bergeron.

Family and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration events to include, visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1-4:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will take place this spring.

For those who wish, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the UVM Children's Hospital, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.

Goss Life Celebration Homes is the area's exclusive provider of Life Celebration events. Please visit our website to share condolences, photos and favorite memories at www.gossfs.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved