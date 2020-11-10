Mary T. Shortsleeve
Burlington/Enosburg Falls - Mary T. Shortsleeve, age 86 passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her own home.
She was born in Burlington on December 7, 1933 to the late Raphael & Eliza (Austin) Moquin.
Mary was the greatest mother of all time. She lived for her family. Mary not only took care of her family, but she took care of most of the neighborhood kids as well. She was compassionate, high spirited, family oriented and showered everyone around her with love. Mary was a wonderful role model and always had a genuine smile on her face. She looked forward to playing bingo with family and friends, trips to the casino to play slot machines, cooking for her entire family, gardening, knitting, going to the camp in Lincoln to have big cook outs and camping with Susan. Her family will miss everything about her but are comforted by the fact that she's reunited with her husband.
She is survived by her children, Raymond Jr. and Kathy Shortsleeve, David Sr. and Doris Shortsleeve, Judy Shortsleeve, Joseph Shortsleeve, Donald and Patty Shortsleeve, Maryrose Bergeron, Susan Dudley, Steven and Kathy Shortsleeve, Julie and Doug Fields, Jennifer and Norman Kellogg, and Sally and Donald Ashline; tons of grand kids, great grand kids and great great grandkids; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Shortsleeve Sr.; her son, Randy Shortsleeve; all of her siblings and two sons-in-law, Robert Dudley Jr., and Richard Bergeron.
Family and friends are invited to Mary's Life Celebration events to include, visitation on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 1-4:00 PM followed by a funeral service at 4:00 PM at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls. Interment will take place this spring.
For those who wish, contributions in Mary's memory may be made to the UVM Children's Hospital, 111 Colchester Ave., Burlington, VT 05401.
