MaryAlice E. Barker
Shelburne - MaryAlice Barker died on February 20, 2019 at Wake Robin in Shelburne, VT. She was born August 8, 1920 in Rapid City, South Dakota to George Harold and Cecile Ernwine.
Her early years were spent near Rapid City where she rode a horse to school with her sister Elnore. She moved with her family to Laramie, Wyoming for her high school and college years, graduating in 1942 with a degree in home economics. She married a handsome Army man, Sam Barker from Newport, RI in 1943. By 1945, they had moved to Somerville, New Jersey to start a family of three daughters.
She influenced many students and ate countless chocolate chip cookies during her teaching career at Bridgewater Raritan High School from 1960 to 1975. When Sam retired from Johnson & Johnson in 1983, they moved to Newport, Rhode Island and renovated a large family home. She made Newport her home until 2008 when she moved to Wake Robin in Shelburne, VT to be closer to her Vermont family. She enjoyed life at Wake Robin among new friends, caring staff and interesting activities.
She is predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Samuel Barker. Her family includes daughters, Susan Westbrook and husband John of Randolph, VT; Frankie Barker and wife Pat Owens of Chickaloon, Alaska; Laurie Redel and husband John of Grand Isle, VT. She has 5 much loved grandchildren: Rachel Westbrook and spouse Rich Fairbanks, Seth Westbrook and spouse Tessa Clay Westbrook and spouse Meghan, Sam Redel, Emma Redel and 5 great-grandchildren: Aven, Arlo Beau, Wade and James Westbrook.
She had a love of gardening, cooking and all things beautiful. She was always generous and hospitable to friends and passing strangers as well. She was an optimistic hardworking person, often outpacing her younger family members in the garden or kitchen. She always commented that she was very lucky. All of us have been lucky to have her in our lives for so many years.
There will be a memorial service in March at Wake Robin in Shelburne, VT and an internment later this spring at Trinity Cemetery, Portsmouth, RI.
You are invited to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.
Please in lieu of flowers feel free to give to a .
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Feb. 26, 2019