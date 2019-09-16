|
|
MaryAnn Cootware
Essex Junction - January 5th, 1940 - September 13th, 2019
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved MaryAnn Cootware, 79, of Essex Junction, VT. After a long and hard-fought illness, MaryAnn surrendered peacefully on September 13th, 2018.
She was born on January 5th, 1940 in Colchester, VT the daughter of Leon and Anna Remillard. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School class of 1958 and was married on August 30, 1958 to the late Donald Cootware.
She is survived by her children Donna and husband Kevin LaRose of Milton, VT, Debbie and husband John Whitten of Oklahoma City, OK, Karla Cootware of Natick, MA, Brenda and husband John Mangan of Essex, VT, and David and wife Becky Cootware of Colchester, VT. MaryAnn is also survived by her grandchildren Ashley LaRose, Stephanie Wager, Leon Cootware, Jenna, Joshua, Jadyn & Jameson Mangan, and Andrew & Tyler Cootware; her great-granddaughter Zella Wagar; her sisters Margaret Mailhot of Bennington, VT and Janice Gonyaw of Virginia. She was predeceased by her sisters, Teresa Walkinshaw & Kathy Remillard.
A Mass in Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 am at Holy Family Catholic Church Essex Jct, with interment to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery in South Burlington. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, September 17th, 6-8 pm at Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Sept. 16, 2019