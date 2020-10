MaryJane MeunierWilliston - MaryJane Meunier, 60, went to be with God on Saturday, October 17, 2020, with family by her side, after a courageous desire to live with failing health.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:00am at St. John Vianney Church, 160 Hinesburg Rd. So. Burlington, with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery.To view the complete obituary and send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com