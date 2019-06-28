|
Matthew Bennett
Essex Junction - Matthew Bennett, 46, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at his home in Essex Junction, VT. Matthew was born in St. Albans, VT on July 12, 1972 the son of Roger and Betsy (Breed) Bennett.
He attended primary and intermediate schools in Sheldon, VT. He went on to attend BFA St. Albans graduating in 1989. Through the years he continued his studies becoming an expert in Information Technology.
Matthew worked at several local businesses including Lamoille and Rutland School Districts, IBM and most recently at the Co-Operative Insurance Companies in Middlebury, VT where he was employed at the time of his death.
Matthew was a bachelor most of his life. In 2013 he met the love of his life Karen Taylor and they were married on July 29, 2017.
Matthew enjoyed spending time with his family, watching Middlebury Hockey, March Madness and NHL Hockey - especially the Toronto Maple Leafs. He also enjoyed working around his home in Essex. But most of all, he enjoyed spending time on Lake Champlain with Karen on their boat.
He is survived by his wife Karen of Essex and his two stepdaughters, Katie of New York City and Kylie of Essex. He is also survived by his parents, Roger and Betsy Bennett of Sheldon, his brother Courtney and his wife Katherine and their daughters Carly, Chloe and Cate of Enosburg Falls, VT, his sister Christen Bennett Danyow and her husband Jeremy of Bellevue, WA, his uncles Gordon Bennett and his wife Ann, of Hartford, NY, Alan Breed and his wife Carol of McFarland, WI, aunts Claudia Walsh, Burlington, VT, Gretchen Farnsworth and her husband Jim, Cabot, VT, his in-laws Diane Dutton, Burlington, VT, Donald and Patricia Drown, Salisbury, VT and several cousins.
The family will receive family and friends on Monday July 1, 2019 from 1pm to 3pm at the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr. Essex Junction. For those who wish to stay, a memorial service will be held at 3:00pm. For those who wish to make memorial contributions please consider The Sheldon Historical Society Capital Campaign, 1640 Main Street, Sheldon, VT 05483, or . To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on June 28, 2019