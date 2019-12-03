|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Matthew D. Trono
5/28/92 - 12/3/14
It was five years ago when you tragically passed away. We will never forget the shock and the unbearable sadness of knowing you were gone. As parents, there's no greater loss than the loss of your child. You were the shining star of our lives, our cherished gift from God. You were so unique, thoughtful, and friendly; a compassionate young man with a heart of gold. Your loyalty to friends and your concern for others was respected by everyone who knew you. You brought so much love and joy into our family, and to all of your friends. The world lost an amazing soul on the day you died. We're now left with memories and the heartbreak of losing a son. Still, your Mom and Dad have faith that we'll be together again someday. Until that time comes, we continue to love you and think of you, always.
Love You & Miss You,
Mom & Dad
Published in The Burlington Free Press on Dec. 3, 2019