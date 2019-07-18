|
|
Matthew J. de Wolf
Colchester - Matthew J. de Wolf, 89, passed away on July 3, 2019, of a brief illness, surrounded by loving friends and neighbors. Donations to The Friends of Matthew de Wolf Scholarship are encouraged (c/o 476-B Ellsworth Rd, East Fairfield, VT 05448), and will assist deserving candidates that are pursuing a horticultural certification. A celebration of Matthew's life and legacy is being planned for this fall. Please visit www.awrfh.com for further information and to share your memories.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 18, 2019