Matthew Joseph Harding
Essex Jct - Matthew Joseph Harding, 84, passed away on August 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving wife and family.
There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will take place on Friday September 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Essex . Burial will follow at Mountainview Cemetery in Essex. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pinecrest Dr. in Essex Jct. To view the full obituary and to place on-line condolences please visit www.readyfuneral.com