Matthew Kerr Monahan
South Burlington - Matthew Kerr Monahan, 39, passed away peacefully at home on May 7th, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with brain cancer. Matt was born in Burlington, on February 4, 1981, the first-born son of Pamela and Jim Monahan. Matt attended Shelburne Middle School and Champlain Valley Union High School before moving to Bowie, Maryland, where he graduated from DeMatha Catholic High School in 1999. He then attended Towson University where he graduated in 2003. Two years later, Matt married his childhood sweetheart from Vermont, Angela Bissonnette, in Towson, Maryland.
Matt was happiest when he spent time with Angie and his two beautiful children Jillian and Declan. He instilled in his family a love of fishing, boating, camping, basketball, baseball and mountain biking. He helped coach Jillian's softball team and made it a point to introduce both kids to his favorite sport, hockey.
If Matt had a true passion beyond his family it was hockey; he was a four-year letterman in high school, during which time he also played for the Washington Junior Capitals. Matt led DeMatha to the Maryland Scholastic Championship his senior season, went on to play for the Tri-State Junior Bandits and played hockey during his years at Towson University. Matt's passion for the ice continued upon his return to Vermont in 2007, where he developed countless life-long friendships through Full Stride and men's league hockey.
Matt was as ambitious and adventurous an entrepreneur as he was a hockey player; a franchise owner, a business partner, an advertising sales representative for the Burlington Free Press and, most recently, the digital sales manager for local television news station, WCAX.
He is survived by his loving wife Angela Monahan, his two precious children, Jillian and Declan and his parents Pamela and James Monahan. Additional surviving family members include brothers Gregory Monahan and Douglas Monahan and Doug's fiancée Danielle Paulley, father-in-law George Bissonette, mother-in-law Pamela Bissonnette, brother-in-law Raymond Bissonnette, Raymond's wife Danielle Bissonnette and their two children.
Due to the current coronavirus restrictions, a celebration of Matt's life will be scheduled and announced at a future date.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from May 13 to May 14, 2020