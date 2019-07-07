|
Maurice Joseph Lafrance, Sr.
St. Albans - Mr. Maurice Joseph Lafrance, Sr. age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of July 4, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Springfield, MA, June 14, 1940, son of the late Louis and Nelida (LaPorte) Lafrance. October 25, 1997 he married Yvonne Clark. Maurice worked for many years as a spark tester for Champlain Cable. He was a Vermont Golden Gloves boxer, winning both Vermont and New England Titles. He also was a New York Yankees fan. He loved The Lord, Gospel Music, his wife, family, grandchildren, and his canine companion Mandy. Maurice was a positive and simple man, who will be remembered for his love of laughter.
Maurice is survived by his wife Yvonne Lafrance of St. Albans, his son Maurice Lafrance, Jr. and his wife Alice of Milton, his daughter Julie Korish and her husband Bryce of Bend, Oregon, his step-daughters Becky Ellis and Leanne Ritchie of Brandon, VT., 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and his previous wife Patricia Lafrance. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Claire Croteau, his brother Roland Lafrance, his step-brother Walter Lafrance, Jr., and his canine companion Mandy.
A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Northside Baptist Church, with Pastor Dan Frost officiating.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 7, 2019