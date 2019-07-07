Services
Brady & Levesque Funeral Home
86 South Main Street
St. Albans, VT 05478
(802) 524-2928
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Northside Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Lafrance
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Joseph Lafrance Sr.


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Joseph Lafrance Sr. Obituary
Maurice Joseph Lafrance, Sr.

St. Albans - Mr. Maurice Joseph Lafrance, Sr. age 79, passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of July 4, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Springfield, MA, June 14, 1940, son of the late Louis and Nelida (LaPorte) Lafrance. October 25, 1997 he married Yvonne Clark. Maurice worked for many years as a spark tester for Champlain Cable. He was a Vermont Golden Gloves boxer, winning both Vermont and New England Titles. He also was a New York Yankees fan. He loved The Lord, Gospel Music, his wife, family, grandchildren, and his canine companion Mandy. Maurice was a positive and simple man, who will be remembered for his love of laughter.

Maurice is survived by his wife Yvonne Lafrance of St. Albans, his son Maurice Lafrance, Jr. and his wife Alice of Milton, his daughter Julie Korish and her husband Bryce of Bend, Oregon, his step-daughters Becky Ellis and Leanne Ritchie of Brandon, VT., 13 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and his previous wife Patricia Lafrance. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his sister, Claire Croteau, his brother Roland Lafrance, his step-brother Walter Lafrance, Jr., and his canine companion Mandy.

A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Northside Baptist Church, with Pastor Dan Frost officiating.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now