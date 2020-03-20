|
Maurice Myron Warrior Tatro
Saint Albans - Maurice went to sleep for the very last time Monday night, 03/16/2020, he passed away early Tuesday morning. Maurice was born at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is survived by his loving parents, Tenika Draper and Ian Tatro; his sisters, Wynter and Grace and his twin brother, Tytus. He also has his grandparents, Harvey and his fiancée, Kellie, Trina Draper and his deceased grandparents, Ricky and Carol Tatro guiding him every step of the way on this journey. Maurice had one special friend who we considered his best friend, Austin Bodette. Maurice had many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends who adored him. He is loved dearly. Maurice had spent a great deal of his life the hospitals. He made many friends during his times of need, Becca from UVM, Zach, Christine and Katrina from BWH. He has gained a special place in everyone's heart. Maurice will always be remembered by his big contagious smile, lady stealing eyelashes and his big brown storytelling eyes that could pierce your soul. Maurice fought the biggest battle and overcame every obstacle that came his way from the time he was 8 weeks in the womb. He was our true miracle baby. Some of his favorite things to do are swinging as often as we would let him and sneaking his fingers into his mouth with mommy trying her hardest to keep them out. Maurice loved to kick away and show everyone his special clubbed foot. He recently learned to stick his itty-bitty tongue out and smile as big as he could, this got him a lot of attention. He knew how to steal the attention away from his siblings and he did just that with his big bright eyes and little dimply cheeks. His giggle would melt anyone's heart. Tenika and Ian will have a private service for Maurice. To send Maurice's family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to his online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
