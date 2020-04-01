|
Maxine Roxanne Kirkland
Essex Jct. - Maxine Roxanne Kirkland went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 5, 1956 to John and Ollie Mae (Strickland) Kirkland, Maxine was the loving sister of her 9 older and younger siblings and was a mother of 3 children, grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 1.
Private Interment Services will be held in Resurrection Park, So. Burlington. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home. For a full obituary please go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020