Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Kirkland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine Roxanne Kirkland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maxine Roxanne Kirkland Obituary
Maxine Roxanne Kirkland

Essex Jct. - Maxine Roxanne Kirkland went home to be with the Lord on March 26, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY on May 5, 1956 to John and Ollie Mae (Strickland) Kirkland, Maxine was the loving sister of her 9 older and younger siblings and was a mother of 3 children, grandmother of 6 and great grandmother of 1.

Private Interment Services will be held in Resurrection Park, So. Burlington. Arrangements by Elmwood-Meunier Funeral Home. For a full obituary please go to www.elmwoodmeunier.net.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -