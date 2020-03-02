|
|
Melanie "Tori" Robinson
Colchester - Melanie "Tori" Robinson, 64, of Colchester, Vermont passed on February 29, 2020 following her third battle with cancer. She was born on February 5, 1956 to Elizabeth Morey and Wesley Brill. She spent her childhood in St. Johnsbury, Vermont but moved up to Burlington during her high school years. She worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center as a Dietary Technician for 39 years and was looking forward to retiring. Her puns, sarcasm, and cooking will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Robinson, Her children, Kasey Fallon (Nathan) and Joel Robinson (Courtney), and her grandchild, Nolan Fallon.
There will be no services at her request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the McClure Miller Respite House.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020