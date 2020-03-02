Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Robinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie "Tori" Robinson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melanie "Tori" Robinson Obituary
Melanie "Tori" Robinson

Colchester - Melanie "Tori" Robinson, 64, of Colchester, Vermont passed on February 29, 2020 following her third battle with cancer. She was born on February 5, 1956 to Elizabeth Morey and Wesley Brill. She spent her childhood in St. Johnsbury, Vermont but moved up to Burlington during her high school years. She worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center as a Dietary Technician for 39 years and was looking forward to retiring. Her puns, sarcasm, and cooking will be greatly missed.

She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Thomas Robinson, Her children, Kasey Fallon (Nathan) and Joel Robinson (Courtney), and her grandchild, Nolan Fallon.

There will be no services at her request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the McClure Miller Respite House.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -