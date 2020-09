Meridan J. BrooksEssex Junction - Meridan James Brooks, 78, passed away on Wednesday September 23, 2020 at his home in Essex Junction.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church, Essex Jct. Burial will follow in the family lot in Holy Family Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. Masks and social distancing will be required.The family invites you to visit awrfh.com for further information and to share memories.