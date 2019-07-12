Services
Ready Funeral Service, Inc.
261 Shelburne Road
Burlington, VT 05401
(802) 862-0991
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St Anthony Catholic Church
305 Flynn Avenue
Burlington, VT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merle Tetrault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merle Francis Tetrault


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merle Francis Tetrault Obituary
Merle Francis Tetrault

Burlington - It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of Merle Francis Tetrault, at 93 years old, on July 5, 2019 at Elderwood at Burlington Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was born on May 11, 1926 in Swanton, VT, the youngest child of Ovila P. Tetrault and Lula D. Tatro. On June 6, 1953 he married his loving wife, Carolyn E. Duffy of Milton, VT at St. Ann's Church in Milton VT and were married 66 years and residents of Burlington, VT for 52 years. Merle enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old in 1944 and began basic training at the Navy Recruitment Training Center in San Diego, CA. He was then deployed as a hospital apprentice first class on multiple Navy ships stationed in Japan during World War II. He was honorably discharged on June 2, 1946 and returned to Vermont to complete his high school degree from St Anne's High School in Swanton, VT in 1947. He enrolled at Saint Michael's College on the GI Bill and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1951. On July 3, 2019, Merle received military service medals from the State of Vermont Veterans Affairs, the Vermont Veterans Medal honoring Vermonters who served honorably in the U.S. military and the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal for Vermonters who served honorably in the military in a combat theatre. Upon his college graduation Merle was employed as a manufacturing inspector at General Electric in Burlington, VT from 1951-1955. For several years he was a salesman covering the Vermont territory of Remington Rand Products before starting his own business, Merle's Office Products, which he owned and operated from 1962-1989 on Flynn Avenue, Burlington VT. He worked as a sales associate for Service Merchandise, South Burlington, VT and in sales at USA Office Furniture in Williston, VT. He also devoted his time as a volunteer driver for the Vermont Association of the Blind. Merle was voracious reader of military novels and historical genre, mystery novels and biographies. He enjoyed backyard bird watching and feeding. He loved taking a chance on possible winnings with his weekly lottery ticket purchases and took great pride and interest in watching his grandchildrens' various sports and ballet activities. As an avid viewer of television, Merle was a lifelong Yankees fan, a loyal Notre Dame Football fan and a Patriots supporter. He was a steadfast alumni supporter of Saint Michael's College. Merle is fondly remembered for his love of and knack to tell a good story, his dry sense of humor and his interest in news, politics, and all variety of sports. He loved his coffee and jelly donuts daily. He is survived by his devoted wife Carolyn and his four children; Susan Tetrault Walker of Middleton, MA, Roland Tetrault (Christine) of Colchester, VT, Patricia Leonard (Robert) of South Burlington, VT, and Lynn Boyd (Robert) of Bedford, NH. His grandchildren, Kristin Paquette (Nathan), Ryan Tetrault (Nikki), Lindsay Lesage and fiancé Ryan Canfield, Cameron Tetrault and fiancée Alexa De Vivo, Lauren Lesage, Kevin Tetrault, Emma Boyd, Nate Boyd and Jaclyn Boyd and one great grandchild, Paisley Lesage. His brother in law Karl Duffy and nephews Kyle Duffy, Kevin Duffy (Shannon) and his godson Bryan Duffy (Melissa Maloney). He is predeceased by his parents Ovila and Lula Tetrault and siblings Rodolphe Tetrault, Marie Virginia Bouchard, Roland Tetrault, Patricia Jeannette Tetrault, Marie Pauline Annette Janes and their spouses as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the medical services team of Elderwood at Burlington and to the BAYADA Hospice team for their efforts, dedication and compassionate care. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said at St Anthony Catholic Church, 305 Flynn Avenue, Burlington, VT on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service a celebration of life private reception will be held for family and friends (location to be announced). Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne, Road, Burlington, VT 05401. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Michael's College Institutional Advancement, One Winooski Park, Box 256, Colchester, VT 05439 (in honor of Merle F. Tetrault Class of 1951). To send online message of condolence, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now