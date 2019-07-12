|
|
Merle Francis Tetrault
Burlington - It is with profound sadness that the family announces the death of Merle Francis Tetrault, at 93 years old, on July 5, 2019 at Elderwood at Burlington Nursing Home after a brief illness. He was born on May 11, 1926 in Swanton, VT, the youngest child of Ovila P. Tetrault and Lula D. Tatro. On June 6, 1953 he married his loving wife, Carolyn E. Duffy of Milton, VT at St. Ann's Church in Milton VT and were married 66 years and residents of Burlington, VT for 52 years. Merle enlisted in the Navy at 17 years old in 1944 and began basic training at the Navy Recruitment Training Center in San Diego, CA. He was then deployed as a hospital apprentice first class on multiple Navy ships stationed in Japan during World War II. He was honorably discharged on June 2, 1946 and returned to Vermont to complete his high school degree from St Anne's High School in Swanton, VT in 1947. He enrolled at Saint Michael's College on the GI Bill and graduated with a Bachelor's degree in 1951. On July 3, 2019, Merle received military service medals from the State of Vermont Veterans Affairs, the Vermont Veterans Medal honoring Vermonters who served honorably in the U.S. military and the Vermont Distinguished Service Medal for Vermonters who served honorably in the military in a combat theatre. Upon his college graduation Merle was employed as a manufacturing inspector at General Electric in Burlington, VT from 1951-1955. For several years he was a salesman covering the Vermont territory of Remington Rand Products before starting his own business, Merle's Office Products, which he owned and operated from 1962-1989 on Flynn Avenue, Burlington VT. He worked as a sales associate for Service Merchandise, South Burlington, VT and in sales at USA Office Furniture in Williston, VT. He also devoted his time as a volunteer driver for the Vermont Association of the Blind. Merle was voracious reader of military novels and historical genre, mystery novels and biographies. He enjoyed backyard bird watching and feeding. He loved taking a chance on possible winnings with his weekly lottery ticket purchases and took great pride and interest in watching his grandchildrens' various sports and ballet activities. As an avid viewer of television, Merle was a lifelong Yankees fan, a loyal Notre Dame Football fan and a Patriots supporter. He was a steadfast alumni supporter of Saint Michael's College. Merle is fondly remembered for his love of and knack to tell a good story, his dry sense of humor and his interest in news, politics, and all variety of sports. He loved his coffee and jelly donuts daily. He is survived by his devoted wife Carolyn and his four children; Susan Tetrault Walker of Middleton, MA, Roland Tetrault (Christine) of Colchester, VT, Patricia Leonard (Robert) of South Burlington, VT, and Lynn Boyd (Robert) of Bedford, NH. His grandchildren, Kristin Paquette (Nathan), Ryan Tetrault (Nikki), Lindsay Lesage and fiancé Ryan Canfield, Cameron Tetrault and fiancée Alexa De Vivo, Lauren Lesage, Kevin Tetrault, Emma Boyd, Nate Boyd and Jaclyn Boyd and one great grandchild, Paisley Lesage. His brother in law Karl Duffy and nephews Kyle Duffy, Kevin Duffy (Shannon) and his godson Bryan Duffy (Melissa Maloney). He is predeceased by his parents Ovila and Lula Tetrault and siblings Rodolphe Tetrault, Marie Virginia Bouchard, Roland Tetrault, Patricia Jeannette Tetrault, Marie Pauline Annette Janes and their spouses as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. His family would like to extend their most sincere appreciation to the medical services team of Elderwood at Burlington and to the BAYADA Hospice team for their efforts, dedication and compassionate care. There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian burial will be said at St Anthony Catholic Church, 305 Flynn Avenue, Burlington, VT on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service a celebration of life private reception will be held for family and friends (location to be announced). Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home South Chapel 261 Shelburne, Road, Burlington, VT 05401. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Michael's College Institutional Advancement, One Winooski Park, Box 256, Colchester, VT 05439 (in honor of Merle F. Tetrault Class of 1951). To send online message of condolence, please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press on July 12, 2019