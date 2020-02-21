|
|
Michael A. Maslack
Colchester - Michael A. Maslack, recently of Colchester,VT, died peacefully at UVM Medical Center, Burlington, VT on February 19th, 2020.
Michael was born September 16, 1928 as son of Niklos and Pauline Maslack in Poultney, VT. His parents immigrated from what was then Slovakia and he was one of fifteen children.
He was predeceased by his wife Rose Consoli Maslack , son Greg Maslack, and daughter Michelle Maslack Teczar.
He is survived by two sons: Mark Maslack, MD of Palm Springs, CA, and Joseph Maslack of Greensboro, NC, and four daughters: Joann Maslack Prillaman of High Point, NC, Andrea Maslack Routzong of Gloucester, MA, Lisa Maslack of El Dorado Hills, CA, and Terese Maslack Ayer of Colchester, VT. He is also survived by three siblings: Frank Maslack of Poultney, VT, Pauline McNutt of Ancaster, Ontario and Philip Maslack of Rapid City, ND. Additional survivors include 15 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Michael was a dedicated businessman who sold life insurance in Rutland, VT for Prudential where he became manager for the Southern district. He then studied real estate and eventually owned his own Real Estate Firm in Rutland, VT focusing on commercial properties.
Michael was a devoted family man raising 8 children with his wife Rose. He was loved by many and welcomed all under his roof. He was a magnanimous person with an infectious smile, winning personality, and the ability to foster friendships wherever he went. He instilled the values of honesty, exceptional work ethics and generosity. He was the beacon that guided his family to lead fulfilling lives and to adhere to his lifelong motto of "PMA"- Positive Mental Attitude.
He was a devout Catholic, loved playing cribbage, checkers, the harmonica, and an avid follower of Boston sport teams.
Services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 with a Visitation from 11:30 am - 1:30 pm at LaVigne Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 132 Main St., Winooski, VT 05404. A Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 2:00 PM at Saint Francis Xavier Church, 3 St. Peter St., Winooski, VT 05404. All are welcome to join in a reception after the mass at Waterworks Food + Drink, 20 Winooski Falls Way, Winooski, VT 05404
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020