Michael A. Merrill
Michael A Merrill passed away on October 28 surrounded by his beloved family at the age of 81. He was also affectionately known as Poppa, Pappy, Dad, Husband, Cousin and Uncle Mike.
Born in Owings Mills in MD to Michael and Dorothy Merrill in 1938 and then he moved to Mays Landing NJ in 1942. He was a graduate of Pleasantville High School in 1956 and was in the Army National Guard from 1961-1967. During this time he was a Truck Driver for Callahan Trucking and Lehigh Valley Dairy.
In 1975 he moved from his beloved hometown in NJ to follow his lifelong passion in the gardening industry at Garden Way in Charlotte, VT. He was a firm believer in the Homestead lifestyle which dovetailed perfectly into this career. Mike and his family worked together to prove that all food could be grown or raised on your own land. On over 13 acres he created expertly managed crops and raised chickens, pigs, cows and horses. The surplus was then sold at the roadside stand on Ferry Rd. To see him working with customers in the stand was to witness pure joy and happiness.
In 1984 sensing Garden Way was coming to an end he and his beloved Nancy built their dream home on Bingham Street in Cornwall VT. They acquired the Country Bear gift shop on RT 7 and created the Pleasant Hill Farm Market. Over 17 years they sold everything from corn to Christmas trees to Amish Wagons. He would go on to distribute produce from Vermont to Pennsylvania. Until his final days his was still canning, making relish and contemplating selling his perfected cookie recipe.
He loved the simple life and could not understand why anyone would want to leave the beauty found in the State of Vermont. His spare time was spent running rabbits with his beagles, cooking, visiting friends and watching his Grand Children's sporting events. He rarely missed a Red Sox or Patriots Game while keeping an eye on his beloved Eagles.
Michael leaves behind his wife Nancy Merrill, his children Michael (Aurelija), Todd (Kelly) and Angelina (PJ) and his true Pride and Joys, his grandchildren. Caroline, Nicholas, Scarlet, Sedona, Mikayla, Mattheau, Gracie, Lulu and Hudson.
All are welcome to join in a celebration of life for Michael. Visiting Hours will be from 4-7pm on Tuesday, November 12 at Sanderson-Ducharme 117 S. Main St., Middlebury. Services will be at 1pm on Wednesday, November 13, at New Haven Reform Church, 1660 Ethan Allen Hwy. Burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery, Charlotte VT. A reception will follow at 3pm at the Old Lantern on Greenbush Rd., Charlotte.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019