Michael Arthur Boucher
Colchester - Michael Arthur Boucher, 51, of Colchester, VT died unexpectedly on Saturday, November 30, 2019. Michael died in his favorite place, the family camp, in East Calais. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Aimee (Benoit) Boucher; two children, Timothy Boucher of Colchester and Meghan Boucher of So. Burlington and a granddaughter, Elena Boucher of St. Albans; his father, Michael E. Boucher of Burlington; a sister, Heather (Boucher) Cosgrove and her husband Mike and two nieces, Trudy and MaryBeth Cosgrove and two nephews, Richard and Elliot Cosgrove of N. Ferrisburg; a sister-in-law, Wendy Ostroy of Augusta, ME; a brother, Scott Tougas of Chesterfield County, VA, and many uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Keith Boucher, in 2003, and his mother, Elizabeth (Gingras) Boucher, in 2005.
A plumber by trade, Michael loved working with, and for, his father's family plumbing business. It was always a source of pride and regret that he wasn't able to take over the family business and keep it going. Mike is a family man. He was passionate about sharing his love of the outdoors with his children. As a family we hiked, scouted for deer for hours, fished in the winter and the summer, camped and ate dinner together almost every night. Michael also spent nearly a decade coaching our kids in basketball, softball and football. He loved spending time with our many dogs, but especially walking with Bella around the block in our neighborhood.
Michael was a kind and generous man who would give his last dollar to a stranger in need. He loved talking to everyone and anyone working the conversation back to a hunting or fishing story. Michael didn't know how to say no if someone needed his help. It didn't matter how much he hurt or how tired he was or how sick he felt; if you needed his help, he'd be there. That was the kind of man he was.
Anyone who has spent any time with Mike inevitably heard a hunting or fishing story (or two or three). Michael was a hunter through and through. He loved the sport, the serenity of the woods, his many interactions with "critters" running around the woods, and now and then "bagging" one. On the weekend of his death, he was absolutely sure he was going to get a deer, telling anyone that would listen all the signs he had seen and the place he was going. It is comforting to us to know that he died doing what he loved, in a place he loved.
Michael was also an alcoholic. For many years, we hid this challenge, trying to cope privately as a family. Navigating substance abuse options, or lack of, was a regular occurrence. Michael lost his battle with alcoholism, but alcoholism didn't define who Michael was. He suffered from a chronic disease. He was not a man of weak moral character or a man with no self control. He was a man struggling to find a way to treat a common disease and inner battle. I want to use this opportunity to be honest and honor all of who Mike was. Over the years, our family has struggled with the shame of alcoholism, and we let it define us at times. If you or a loved one is struggling, reach out for help, don't suffer in shame. You are not alone.
So who was Michael? A man with a twinkle in his eye, maybe a bit mischievous. A funny man, always ready with a story. He was a hunter, a fisherman, a father, a husband, a dog lover, a best friend, a son, a brother, an uncle, a neighbor, a plumber, and yes, an alcoholic. But above all, he was one of the most selfless, forgiving, caring, understanding human beings so many people had the pleasure of knowing. That is who Michael was and how he will be remembered.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Boucher and
Pritchard Funeral Home, 85 N. Winooski Ave., Burlington. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Elks Lodge in Burlington from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6. Committal will be private at the convenience of the family.
Our family would like to thank Early Risers for their support and love over the years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to All Breed Rescue, adopt a dog, or teach a child to love the sport of hunting.
