Michael Carl Ratta
Davenport, FL - Michael Carl Ratta of Davenport, Florida passed away unexpectedly at the age of 68 on Saturday, October 19th, after a short and hard fought battle. A loving Husband, Father, Brother, P-pa, and Friend. He was born to Carl and Ernestine (Hebert) Ratta on September 17, 1951 in St. Albans, Vermont. Where they later moved to Terryville and enjoyed working on the farm as a kid. Michael graduated from Terryville High School in Connecticut. In 1969, he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served on the USS Kitty Hawk. He married the love of his life, Annette Marie Cusson on July 29, 1972 at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Winooski, Vermont. Michael joined the Vermont Army National Guard in 1976. He retired with over 21 years of service. Micheal helped Jim Pratt build their house in Jericho, Vermont. Where he lived with his wife and 3 amazing children. For many years he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cooking. He was an avid collector of many things. With his many skills, Michael loved helping out his children whenever he could.
Michael and Annette moved to Florida in 2001 where he enjoyed volunteering at his church's food pantry, and served as a Vice President on his neighborhood HOA. Michael loved building birdhouses and wooden clocks for his family and friends. He loved his flower gardens and keeping his bird feeders filled. He enjoyed his summers at camp on Lake Champlain with his family spending time fishing and driving through the islands.
Michael was predeceased by his mother and father, his son-in-law, Larry(Randy) Garner; Sister-in-law Louise Gendron; his brothers-in-law; Ronnie Seimiatkoski, Reginald Cusson, William Gendron, and Richard Cusson.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Annette; daughter, Michelle Garner of Fairfield, Vermont and her children Lauren, Lorenzo, Logan, and Sammy; son Michael and wife, Bonnie of Amherst, New Hampshire and their children, Makayla, Michael III, Bradan, Kasen, Tallon, and Aubrea; son Jeremy and wife, Elizabeth of Lincoln, Vermont and their boys, Oliver and Lincoln. Sisters; Carline Seimiatkoski, Annette and husband, Roland Jacques, and Tammy and husband, George Valeriay; brother, Mark and wife Renee; sisters in law; Barbara Cusson, Gloria and husband Jim Pratt, Jeannette Cusson; brothers in law, Ronald and wife Betty Cusson; Rene and wife Peggy Cusson; along with many LOVED cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Calling hours are Sunday, October 27, 3:00 - 6:00 PM at LaVigne Funeral Home in Winooski, Vermont
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, October 28 at 10:00 AM at St Francis Xavier in Winooski, Vermont. Reception to follow for all family and friends at the , Winsooki, Vermont.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019