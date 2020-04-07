|
Michael Cromie
Essex Jct - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Alan Cromie, 72, of Essex Junction, who died peacefully in his sleep on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1947 and adopted by Ralph and Doris Morcombe Cromie in September of 1947.
Mike spent his youthful summers on Malletts Bay staying with his grandparents, enjoying fishing, swimming, water skiing and camping out. In the winter he enjoyed ice fishing with his Grandfather, sometimes pulling him on a sled. He attended Burlington schools and graduated from Burlington High School in 1965 where he was State President of the DECA Club. Mike served his country honorably with the Vermont State Army National Guard 131st Engineers Company from 1968 - 1969.
Mike began working for Sears Roebuck and Company during his high school years and continued for 42 more years retiring in 2011, He was known for his work ethic, kind heart, gentleness, love, humor, and a true friend to his many friends and co-workers over the years.
Mike met and fell in love with Suzanne Thibault Cromie in 1965, were married in 1967 and celebrated 53 years of marriage in January , 2020. She survives him. Mike and Suzanne lovingly raised three sons on Belair Drive and then on Maple Ridge Drive in Colchester for 40 years. Mom and Dad opened their home to family, foster children, college students, and their children's numerous friends providing safe and loving shelter as well as hosting many family gatherings. Cherishing memories of their Dad are those sons, Todd married to Kimberly Stultz Cromie, Scott Cromie, all of Madison NH, and step grandsons, Brady and Carter McCullen. His cherished youngest son, Jason Jonathan Cromie, predeceased his father in 1993.
In 2000, Michael was reunited with his birth father, Edward Spicer, and his family enjoying to the fullest a long and loving relationship and expanding our world. Michael faithfully called Wisconsin family every Sunday evening at 7:00 p.m.
Surviving Michael, are his birth father and stepmother, Edward and Helen Spicer, step-sister, Carol Klinkner and half-sister, Margaret Ryan all of Sparta WI, and birth mother, Phyllis Bullard of South Barre, VT. Michael leaves behind his in-laws, Mike and Maddy Arthur of Essex Jct., VT, Mike and Monique Moran of Loveland, CO, Lonnie and Lynne Farris of Windsor, CO, and Ruby Thibault of Burlington, VT as well as many beloved nephews, nieces, and cousins.
A Mass of Christian Burial and Interment with full military honors will take place in the spring or summer at Holy Cross Church in Colchester with a reception to follow at a time yet to be announced. Donations in Mike's memory may be made to your local food shelf or pantry in this time of great need.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Ready Funeral Home Mountain View Chapel 68 Pincecrest Drive in Essex Jct. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place on-line condolences.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020