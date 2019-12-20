|
Michael D. Provost
Burlington - It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Michael D. Provost, 68 years old, announces his passing on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. He passed away peacefully surrounded by his entire family.
He was born on January 14, 1951 in Burlington, VT, one of the six sons of the late Beatrice (Boisvert) and Daniel Provost.
He grew up in the south end of Burlington with his five brothers and three sisters. He attended and graduated from Burlington High School and Vermont Technical College.
On October 1, 1977, he married Carole A. Harrington (Carrie) at Christ the King Church in Burlington, VT. They made their home in South Burlington, VT where they raised their three children. He worked in the HVAC field his entire life, following in his father's footsteps. He worked for New England Air Systems, retiring in April 2017 after 40 years of service. In his spare time he enjoyed his hunting, having traveled to Maine, New York, Pennsylvania and his greatest trips being Canada, where he got his "Big Bucks". He loved spending time at his Camp with the "boys" and sharing their many stories. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with his large family and friends - be it having a card nights with the boys or family, road trips (sometimes going to nowhere), camping, going to the Casinos, going out to eat or just plain "cleaning" out the garage.
He is survived by his loving wife Carole (Carrie) Provost, by his children, Lynsey M. of Hinesburg, Aimee L and Daniel M. both of South Burlington. He is also survived by his siblings, Jean of Williston, Robert of South Burlington, Dave and Debbie of Williston, Shirley and Jim Beecher of Milton, John and Lisa of Grand Isle, James and Victoria of Milton and Gary and Diane of South Burlington. He is also survived by his brother in laws, Ed and Claire Harrington of Shelburne and Scott and Nancy Harrington of Williston and his two Aunts, Marion Blanchette of South Burlington and Marie Boisvert of Burlington; his many, many nieces and nephews, along with his many cousins and dear friends. Last but not least he leaves his devoted little companion and "guard" dog Grade also of South Burlington.
He was predeceased by his parents Beatrice (Boisvert) and Daniel Provost, his sister Judy (Provost) Barron and his mother in law and father in law Evelyn (Barone) and Edward Harrington Sr. and several aunts and uncles.
Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Ready Funeral Home South Chapel, 261 Shelburne Rd, Burlington. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday, December 23, at 10:00am at St Anthony Church, Flynn Ave., Burlington, with interment to follow at Resurrection Park Cemetery on Hinesburg Rd., South Burlington. To send online condolences to his family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019