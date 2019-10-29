|
|
Michael D. Sands
Jackson, MS - Michael D. Sands, 34, of Jackson Mississippi, formerly of Phoenixville, PA, passed away on October 26, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born on November 26, 1984, he was the beloved son of David and Nanci Sands of Malvern, PA. He is survived by a daughter, Briar; siblings, Kristen Mang (Bill) of Trappe, PA, and Jim Sands of Phoenixville, PA, nephew, Marshall Mang, and grandmother, Therese Sands. Many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends also survive him.
He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, James and Rose Daly and paternal grandfather, Arthur Sands.
Raised in Kimberton, he graduated from Phoenixville High School in 2003 and Temple University in 2007 where he majored in Journalism. Following graduation, he resided in Jackson, Mississippi where he was a news anchor for Fox 40. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and savored the sports stories he reported on, earning him the Mississippi Broadcaster "Best Sports Story" in 2016. That same year, the Mississippi Associated Press Broadcasters awarded the "Best Evening Newscast" to him and his colleagues.
Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Friday, November 1, from 6 to 8 PM at the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc., 1724 E. Lancaster Ave, Paoli, PA 19301 and on Saturday, November 2, from 9 to 10 AM at St. Norbert's Church, 50 Leopard Rd, Paoli, PA 19301. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 AM. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Michael's memory can be made to: Briar Eberhard-Sands College fund, c/o TruMark Financial, 595 Morehall Road, Malvern, PA 19355.
Published in The Burlington Free Press from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019